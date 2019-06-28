Mark Ricciuto Says He Never Had More Fun Playing Footy Than When Wayne Carey Joined The Crows

Mark Ricciuto revealed the impact Wayne Carey had on the Crows when he crossed from North Melbourne in 2002.
Roo was a special on the Friday Huddle and he told a cracking yarn about how the off-field side of footy was extremely enjoyable and i brought the best out of him on-field!
"We were all excited about him coming, we needed a key forward and we thought he might have been the missing link," Roo told the boys.
"We had a ripping fun two years.
"I've never had so many beers in my life (than) those two years!
"I came first and second in the Brownlow and won both best & fairest's!"