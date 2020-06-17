Mark Seymour Remembers Meeting Old Mate Eddie Vedder Before He Was In Pearl Jam

Joining Becko on Triple M Aussie to play his brand new single, Night Driving, Aussie music legend Mark Seymour remembered the time he met Pearl Jam singer, Eddie Vedder.

The Hunters & Collectors frontman remembering meeting Vedder, a fan of H&C backstage in San Diego after a heated band meeting. Vedder snagged some signatures on his copy of their record Human Frailty, Seymour saying, "He was a fan and he got everyone to sign his copy of Human Frailty".

Listen to the full interview:



Night Driving by Mark Seymour & The Undertow is out now.

