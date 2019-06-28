Mark "Spud" Carroll Admits He Was "Too Scared Not To Get Off The Ground" As CTE Bombshell Rocks NRL

As the rugby league community continues to reel from the bombshell news that a degenerative brain disease has been found in players, Mark "Spud" Carroll has admitted that they used to see concussions as a "badge of honour".

The 52-year-old joined Triple M's The Big Breakfast with Marto, Robin and Nick Cody a day after the report, which revealed that Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) has been identified in two former NRL athletes for the first time.

But while Carroll was quick to point out that times had changed, he is now making a plea to the NRL to make things right for his old heroes.

Listen below:

"I was too scared not to get off the ground," Carroll revealed on Friday morning.

The Penrith-born prop also admitted that he'd already been tested for CTE after concerns he was having trouble reading things.

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of The Big Breakfast with Marto, Robin and Nick Cody; listen live from 5.30am weekdays or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.