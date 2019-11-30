Mark 'Spud' Carroll Rips Into Latrell Mitchell's Management Over Contract Saga
ON THE WEEKEND LEGENDS
GETTY IMAGES
Rugby League legend Mark 'Spudd' Carroll has unloaded on Latrell Mitchell's management for their handling of the 22-year-old's contract saga.
Two contracts, from current club the Sydney Roosters and the Wests Tigers respectively, have sensationally been taken away from the two-time Premiership winner.
It led to Spudd ripping into his management when he joined Triple M's The Weekend Legends on Saturday.
LISTEN HERE:
This was part of a broader chat with Spudd who also touched on CTE in Rugby League and other player movement rumours in the NRLO; hear the full chat below.