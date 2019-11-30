Mark 'Spud' Carroll Rips Into Latrell Mitchell's Management Over Contract Saga

Rugby League legend Mark 'Spudd' Carroll has unloaded on Latrell Mitchell's management for their handling of the 22-year-old's contract saga.

Two contracts, from current club the Sydney Roosters and the Wests Tigers respectively, have sensationally been taken away from the two-time Premiership winner.

It led to Spudd ripping into his management when he joined Triple M's The Weekend Legends on Saturday.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat with Spudd who also touched on CTE in Rugby League and other player movement rumours in the NRLO; hear the full chat below.