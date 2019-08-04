Mark 'Spud' Carroll Unloads On Players Giving High-Fives When Teammates Makes An Error

Former Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs enforcer Mark 'Spud' Carroll has given a serve to players who give high-fives when their teammates make an error. 

Spud was at the Sea Eagles and Knights clash on Saturday afternoon when he witnessed the Knights players high-fiving Shaun Kenny-Dowall after he dropped the ball. 

"When I was coming through at Manly you'd cop one in the head from your mate," Spud told Triple M Sunday NRL. 

This was part of Triple M Sunday NRL's I Call Bullshit segment which also saw Paul Kent take aim at the NRL integrity unit and James Hooper once again stitching up host Anthony Maroon; hear the full chat below.

 

