Mark 'Spud' Carroll Unloads On Players Giving High-Fives When Teammates Makes An Error

Former Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs enforcer Mark 'Spud' Carroll has given a serve to players who give high-fives when their teammates make an error.

Spud was at the Sea Eagles and Knights clash on Saturday afternoon when he witnessed the Knights players high-fiving Shaun Kenny-Dowall after he dropped the ball.

"When I was coming through at Manly you'd cop one in the head from your mate," Spud told Triple M Sunday NRL.

