Mark Taylor Cops It For His Terrible Sunglasses
Merv, Howie & Andy piled on!
Mark Taylor's questionable fashion has come under the microscope on the Triple M Cricket coverage this afternoon.
After sporting a pair of sunglasses that look like they are older than Cameron Green, his colleagues were more than willing to give him some feedback.
Merv Hughes, Mark Howard & Andy Lee started the pile on!
LISTEN HERE:
"Most service stations would have knocked them back!"
They also blamed Tubby for David Warner's uncharacteristically slow innings!
Don't miss a ball of the Ashes on Triple M Cricket this summer! Listen live or stream the call on the LiSTNR app.