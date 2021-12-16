Mark Taylor Cops It For His Terrible Sunglasses

Merv, Howie & Andy piled on!

Article heading image for Mark Taylor Cops It For His Terrible Sunglasses

Mark Taylor's questionable fashion has come under the microscope on the Triple M Cricket coverage this afternoon.

After sporting a pair of sunglasses that look like they are older than Cameron Green, his colleagues were more than willing to give him some feedback.

Merv Hughes, Mark Howard & Andy Lee started the pile on! 

LISTEN HERE: 

"Most service stations would have knocked them back!"

They also blamed Tubby for David Warner's uncharacteristically slow innings!  

They also blamed Tubby for David Warner's uncharacteristically slow innings! 

