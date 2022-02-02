Mark Taylor Criticises Cricket Australia’s Handling Of The Justin Langer Situation

Triple M Cricket’s Mark Taylor has criticised Cricket Australia’s handling of coach Justin Langer’s contract negotiations.

Langer’s contract expires in June but the governing body hasn’t made a call on whether it will re-sign the T20 World Cup and Ashes winning coach, and Taylor feels that CA owe him the respect of making a prompt decision.

"It seems to me that there’s a few irons in the fire here," Tubby said on The Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey and Jars.

"I’ve heard of Trevor Bayliss’s name mentioned, who’s a mate of mine and has a very good CV as a coach, and look, I have no doubt he’d do a very good job.

"Andrew McDonald, also I’m hearing a lot of good things about him, and there’s obviously JL (Langer), who’s the incumbent.

"So they’ve got from the sounds of it three decent competitors in this market, but to me they need to sort Justin Langer out first and foremost.

"He’s taken over the side when things were tough and things weren’t going quite as well, so to me they should have cleared the air before all this has now speculation come into it, because now there’s people like me and yourselves in there not sure what’s going on behind the scenes.

"And it’s worrying, because we know Justin Langer very well, 104 or 105 Test match veteran, just got into the Hall of Fame, and now he’s sort of no guarantee of being our coach?

"That’s what brought about a lot of speculation, I and think it could have been avoided had Cricket Australia been a little more clear with their messaging.

"They either want to keep him and signed him up or said ‘mate we’ve got other options, we wanna move on, let’s do it,’ and we should have done that probably a month ago.

"But unfortunately, that’s not happened."

Tubs also discussed his time on Triple M Cricket, the now-infamous Hair Hat XI and more.

