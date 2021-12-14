Mark Taylor On David Warner's Rib Injury

Mark Taylor discussed the interesting situation that faces the Australian top order coming into the Adelaide Test match.

Taylor, who opened the batting 186 times at Test level, gave a unique insight into the injury struggles facing David Warner having gone through a similar issue during his playing days.

Warner injured his rib in the first innings and didn't come out to bat in Australia's small second innings chase.

"Many, many years ago I was hit (in the ribs) by one of the West Indies fast bowlers in the Caribbean," Taylor said.

"I could still feel it months later."

"The bruising or the impact doesn't seem to leave you. It's not like being hit in the thigh."

Tubby also touched on Marcus Harris' form after a lean first Test match.

He believes he needs a 'tidy' innings to retain his place, but if he misses out again they need to assess if there is a better option out there to take his place.

