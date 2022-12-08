Mark Taylor On The Potential Replacements For David Warner

After missing out again against the West Indies yesterday and the leadership ban overturn being denied it seems the end is closing in on David Warner.

Warner has averaged just 22.7 in Test's this year and hasn't made a century since January 2020.

Mark Taylor & Merv Hughes cast their eye forward to see who can potentially replace the 36 year-old at the top of the order going forward.

Taylor said that the next series against South Africa is important for Warner, but the list of candidates to replace him is thin.

"To be absolutely frank, there's not a lot that can replace either Usman Khawaja or David Warner going forward at the moment."

Khawaja, 35, is less of an immediate concern given he has ticked over 1,000 runs this calendar year, but is also in the twilight of his career.

