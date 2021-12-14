Mark Taylor's Assessment of Pat Cummins' Captaincy Debut

Former Australian skipper Mark Taylor gave his opinion on Pat Cummins' debut as captain at the Gabba. 

Taylor told Triple M's Willow Talk podcast that he "could not have had a better game".

Tubs was most impressed by the way he lead the team when England mounted a fight back. 

Taylor was lauded the way Cummins got the best out of Cameron Green & Nathan Lyon when the tide turned against the Aussies. 

