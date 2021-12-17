Mark Taylor’s Story About The Channel 9 Commentary Team Hiding A 12th Man CD From Richie Benaud

The 12th Man — aka Billy Birmingham — is one of Australia’ favourite satirists, with his piss takes of the Channel 9 commentary team a favourite for many Aussies.

Richie Benaud, however, was not one of them, as Mark Taylor explained last night when he told us a story about having to hide his album Boned! from the great man.

LISTEN HERE:

"We find this little room where Richie can’t see us, and we put it all on so we can listen to us and we’re laughing," Tubs said.

"But we couldn’t laugh too loud that Richie or someone might have heard it.

"We were like a lot of little kids with a toy we shouldn’t have!"

