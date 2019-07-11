Mark Thompson’s Drug Trafficking Charges Dismissed

Former Geelong and Essendon coach Mark Thompson has had his drug trafficking charges dismissed, according to the Herald Sun.

Magistrate Duncan Reynolds dismissed three charges of trafficking drugs including MDA and ice.

He is still facing four charges of possessing Xanax and LSD were proven, however.

Thompson faced the Magistrate’s Court two weeks ago over the charges, where he admitted to having been a habitual ice user and that he used to sit in his room and trade BitCoin and smoke the drug.

Police allegedly found over 480 MDA pills inside a bedroom in Thompson’s house that he alleged belonged to another man.

