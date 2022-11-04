Mark Waugh On The Obvious Replacement If Aaron Finch Can’t Play Against Afghanistan

Mark Waugh says that Cameron Green is the obvious replacement for Aaron Finch if the Aussie T20 skipper can’t get past a hamstring injury to play in the crunch world cup match against Afghanistan.

LISTEN HERE:

"Cameron Green comes straight in," Junior said on Willow Talk Daily.

"They showed their cards in the lead up games didn’t they, when Cameron Green opened three or four times even though he wasn’t in the [world cup] squad, and you had players like Steve Smith sitting on the sidelines not getting a hit."

Catch all the episode of Willow Talk Daily here:

Junior also said the move would take away from Australia’s strength.

"It doesn’t really weaken the side," he said.

"I know you don’t want to lose your captain and your leader on the field, but batting wise I think our team is gonna be equally as strong if Cameron Green comes into the team, and obviously can add an extra bowling option."

Watch Willow Talk on our Youtube channel:

Stream every ball of the summer live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!