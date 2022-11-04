Mark Waugh Says Sir Viv Would've Dominated T20 Cricket

The Legend Would've Had A Blast

Article heading image for Mark Waugh Says Sir Viv Would've Dominated T20 Cricket

GETTY/TRIPLE M

Mark Waugh featured on Willow Talk with Howie and was asked which past players would dominate modern-day T20 cricket.

Whilst Howie stated his guest, Junior himself disagreed and said West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards.

"Can't compare eras, especially different formats.

"Being able to bat, bowl & field is always handy.

"I could bowl a bit better than Viv... but not the batting and maybe the fielding's 50/50 but definitely not the batting."

LISTEN HERE:

4 November 2022

Willow Talk
Mark Waugh
T20 World Cup
Cricket
Listen Live!
Willow Talk
Mark Waugh
T20 World Cup
Cricket
Willow Talk
Mark Waugh
T20 World Cup
Cricket
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs