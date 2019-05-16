Mark Your Calendars! The Gladstone Region 1770 Festival Is Back!

It's that time of year again! The Gladstone Region 1770 Festival will be taking place from 24-26 May, offering three fun-filled family days!

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged all community members to attend and take full advantage of the range of activities on offer.

“You’ll be surrounded by sun, surf, great food and plenty of events – all the ingredients for a perfect weekend,” Councillor Burnett said.

“With something for everyone on offer, I invite all community members to visit this beautiful part of our region.”

Cr Burnett said the days would be jam-packed full of action, from surfing workshops and cooking displays, to fun runs and live entertainment.

“Gladstone Regional Council is proud to support the Gladstone Region 1770 Festival,” he said.

The 1770 Gladstone Region Festival is an annual event commemorating the visit of the HMB Endeavour and the landing of Lt. James Cook and his party on 24 May 1770.

For more information and a full list of activities, simply visit www.visitagnes1770.com.au/1770- festival

Event details

Dates: 24 – 26 May 2019

Location: SES Grounds, Seventeen Seventy

Cost: For prices of each event, please visit www.visitagnes1770.com.au/1770-festival/tickets

A shuttle bus will be operating in a continuous loop from the below local accommodation providers:

• Community Centre car park

• Agnes Water Tavern- Agnes Water Medical Centre

• Sandcastles Motel and Resort on Captain Cook Drive

• Points North

• Captain Cook Drive at Waterfront and Hoskins Way

• Lagoons Resort and Spa on Captain Cook Drive

• SES Festival Grounds

• Air Sea Rescue Park

• 1770 Campground