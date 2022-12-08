Marnus Labuschagne Reflects On His Third Consecutive Century

Marnus Labuschagne is a run making machine at the moment!

The Aussie No.3 joined Mark Taylor & Gus Worland on Triple M Cricket after play on Day 1 following his third consecutive ton.

Marnus touched on his form, Travis Head's hundred, Steve Smith's duck and more!

“It’s just one of those things when you’re going well, you just want to make sure you’re able to stay on that momentum and that rhythm as long as you can.”

