Maroon And Wendell Clash Over Ricky Stuart and Madge Maguire

After the Canberra Raiders relinquished a 12-point first-half lead on Thursday Night to lose 18-12 to the North Queensland Cowboys, coach Ricky Stuart has come under fire.

Anthony Maroon and Wendell Sailor clashed on Triple M NRL, as criticism of Stuart was compared to the Wests Tigers and Coach Michael 'Madge' Maguire.

