Maroon And Wendell Clash Over Ricky Stuart and Madge Maguire

On Triple M NRL

Article heading image for Maroon And Wendell Clash Over Ricky Stuart and Madge Maguire

Getty Images

After the Canberra Raiders relinquished a 12-point first-half lead on Thursday Night to lose 18-12 to the North Queensland Cowboys, coach Ricky Stuart has come under fire.

Anthony Maroon and Wendell Sailor clashed on Triple M NRL, as criticism of Stuart was compared to the Wests Tigers and Coach Michael 'Madge' Maguire. 

Listen to Maroon and Wendell's exchange here:

Listen to the full recap of Thursday's clash between the Raiders and Cowboys:

15 April 2022

Canberra Raiders
Ricky Stuart
Michael Maguire
Listen Live!
Canberra Raiders
Ricky Stuart
Michael Maguire
Canberra Raiders
Ricky Stuart
Michael Maguire
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs