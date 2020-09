Anthony Maroon is a fantastic commentator, show host & emcee but sometimes he likes to make stupid bets.

Like earlier this year when he said if the Gold Coast Titans win he'd get a sex change.

Well, they did and now Maroon is putting on the brakes.

In fact, there's some "mail" going around that Maroon has attempted to re-record the audio when he made the bet, to make out that it was all a joke.

