Maroon Rips Haas Over Gambling, Booze Boycott

Grim Warning Issued to Clubs

Article heading image for Maroon Rips Haas Over Gambling, Booze Boycott

Getty

Triple M's Anthony Maroon has sent a warning to clubs and sponsors amid Payne Haas' bid to remove alcohol and gambling advertising from his jerseys in the future.

Haas, whose plea is due to his Islamic faith, would be taking a page out of friend and former dual-code star Sonny Bill Williams, who during his career made requests to distance himself from alcohol and gambling advertisements. 

"If there's anyone in the world who should concentrate on his football, it's this bloke," Maroon said on Triple M's Rush Hour.​

LISTEN HERE: 

 

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!​

15 hours ago

Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour
Payne Haas
Brisbane Broncos
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour
Payne Haas
Brisbane Broncos
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour
Payne Haas
Brisbane Broncos
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs