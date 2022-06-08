Maroon Rips Haas Over Gambling, Booze Boycott

Triple M's Anthony Maroon has sent a warning to clubs and sponsors amid Payne Haas' bid to remove alcohol and gambling advertising from his jerseys in the future.

Haas, whose plea is due to his Islamic faith, would be taking a page out of friend and former dual-code star Sonny Bill Williams, who during his career made requests to distance himself from alcohol and gambling advertisements.

"If there's anyone in the world who should concentrate on his football, it's this bloke," Maroon said on Triple M's Rush Hour.​

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!​