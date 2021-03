Every year Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin host Anthony Maroon likes to freshen up the show with new segments and ideas.

Some are smash hits including ICBS, others like the Maroon 5 or Marooned On An Island have juist failed to takeoff.

And his latest attempt at a new segment failed miserably.

Here's how it went down.

