Maroons Coach Kevin Walters Reacts To The News Origin Will Be Played Post-Season

Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters has reacted to the news State of Origin will be played post NRL season.

Earlier, ARLC Chairman Peter V'Landys revealed the 2020 series will be played in October following the NRL Grand Final.

Walters, reacted to the news, when he joined Triple M's Saturday Sin-Bin.

Kevvie also confirmed MG's story from earlier this week, when the Maroons coach was pepper sprayed in France during the Kangaroos' tour in 1990; hear the full chat below.