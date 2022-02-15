Marshall Apologises For Failings In State Run Disability Care

Revelations over safety incidents following an investigation, has prompted grave concerns over alleged neglect in state-run care services.

The government care facility at the centre of the investigation had almost 400 reportable incidents logged in just 15 months, with one in particular a cause for major concern.

The Transition to Home (T2H) facility where the incidents occurred, recorded many occurrences as “insignificant” or “minor”, while more than half related to aggression by clients towards staff.

Premier Steven Marshall on Monday, apologised “unreservedly” after the inquiry found “serious failings” in the care of clients at the government-run facility.

The alarm was raised when paramedics and doctors lodged complaints after a man was rushed to hospital from a T2H facility, where he displayed evidence of neglect.

Health and Community Services Complaints Commissioner Grant Davies revealed that the apparently malnourished man had an infected pressure wound and was left to sit in faeces and urine for long periods of time.

Davies made 13 recommendations which have all been accepted, and the Premier has offered an “unreserved apology to this patient and his family”.

Marshall said yesterday, there was “no doubt that we have let this patient down and we apologise for that”.

“We have fallen well short of the standard which is acceptable, and we will take action to ensure this never happens again.” - Premier Marshall

Other reported incidents included missed medication, sexual assault, self-harm, falls, stalking, stolen property, fights, absconding, attacks on visitors, property damage, smoking in rooms and alcohol hidden in water bottles.

