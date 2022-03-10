Marshall Government Outlines Investment Into Mental Health Centres

A milestone investment by the Marshall Government will fund improved mental health support clinics across South Australia.

Over the next five years, a landmark Commonwealth agreement will generate four new treatment centres to help improve suicide prevention support services.

The landmark deal will be shared through a $66.1 million through the Federal government, and $61.8 million from the South Australian government.

Northern Adelaide and Mount Barker will be setup as the base of the state-fund clinics, in additional to two Head to Health satellite centres.

Premier Steven Marshall aims to use the deal as a cornerstone for his election campaign this month, revealing a commitment to improving stresses of mental health.

"A re-elected Marshall Government will build on our strong mental health record to ensure we help South Australians when they need it the most, helping to alleviate pressure on our emergency departments around the entire state," Premier Marshall said.

"Providing more support and care services to people struggling with their mental health will alleviate the pressure on our emergency departments and allow people to access care in a more appropriate environment." - Premier Marshall

The funding also includes $10.8 million towards a new Aboriginal Mental Health and Wellbeing Centre, which Minister for Health Greg Hunt says will address the gap in cultural issues impacting communities.

"This landmark partnership between the Commonwealth and South Australia will have a significant impact on the lives of many Australians across the state, including young Australians, who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Hunt said.

