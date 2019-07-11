Martin Guptill Pulled Off One Of The Best Run Outs You’ll See In The World Cup Semi-Final Overnight

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill pulled off one of the best run outs you’ll ever see in last night’s shock win over India in the World Cup semi-final.

With the 25 needed off 10 balls and the fielders deep, Indian keeper MS Dhoni paddled a short ball to square leg and took off for two.

Guptill stormed in from deep backward square and hit the stumps with a searing throw that caught Dhoni — who didn’t dive — short.

WATCH IT HERE:

Almost as good is the reaction from Richard Kettleborough as he sends it upstairs:

The Kiwis — who looked like they hadn’t made enough with their 8/239 — went on to win by 18 runs after bowling out India for 221.

They will take on either Australia or England who play tonight.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!