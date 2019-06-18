Marto Absolutely Cooks An Interview With A Maroons Player Who Is Definitely Not Michael Morgan

The exact moment that Marto realised that he had no idea who he was interviewing has been magically, beautifully recorded.

Explaining that he had made the stuff-up before Origin I, Marto finally relinquished the audio of his chat with who he thought was Michael Morgan.

Except it very much was not Michael Morgan.

"I knew that Mick Morgan was from up north," Marto went on to explain. "So I'm going, 'Jeez it's not Mick Morgan, I'm in strife here'."

Hear some of the awkward chat below:

Unsurprisingly, the dinner table angle wasn't the only weird question Marto threw out in an attempt to figure out who the hell he was actually talking to.

"Then I'm realising, 'Hold on, he's got a few years on him!'" Marto confessed.

Hear the full chat below:

