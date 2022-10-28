Marto Brings Awareness To Men's Mental Health On Funky Shirt Friday
Never Feel Like You're Alone
TRIPLE M/TRADE MUTT
Marto shared an emotional story about bringing awareness to men's mental health on Triple M Breakfast.
On Funky Shirt Friday, it's a chance for men to take ownership of their own mental health and encourage much needed discussion.
"It's a thing where men have to act tough
"And not open up and suppress their feelings.
"That's not ok."
Triple M Breakfast with Marto & Margaux have teamed up with Trade Mutt this year for Funky Shirt Friday to get men talking.
If needed, please call LIFELINE - 13 11 14
LISTEN BELOW: