Marto Brings Awareness To Men's Mental Health On Funky Shirt Friday

Never Feel Like You're Alone

Article heading image for Marto Brings Awareness To Men's Mental Health On Funky Shirt Friday

TRIPLE M/TRADE MUTT

Marto shared an emotional story about bringing awareness to men's mental health on Triple M Breakfast.

On Funky Shirt Friday, it's a chance for men to take ownership of their own mental health and encourage much needed discussion. 

"It's a thing where men have to act tough

"And not open up and suppress their feelings.

"That's not ok."

Triple M Breakfast with Marto & Margaux have teamed up with Trade Mutt this year for Funky Shirt Friday to get men talking.

If needed, please call LIFELINE - 13 11 14

LISTEN BELOW:

19 hours ago

Triple M Breakfast with Marto and Margaux
Mental Health
Triple M
