Marvel Stadium Redevelopment A Win For Sporting Fans

The AFL has triggered the beginning of a redevelopment to Marvel Stadium's scoreboards among other changes.

The stadium will look a little different when footy fans arrive for the first round match between St Kilda and Collingwood late-March.

Two new, high-definition scoreboards will be installed at either end of the ground, kickstarting the massive redevelopment.

A $225 million renovation of the Docklands arena was approved by the state government, with AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan describing the main drawcard as "the sexiest things you can imagine".

McLachlan was overjoyed when detailing the scoreboards and the planned atmosphere.

"We are excited about the scoreboards. I think they are going to be the largest scoreboards in the world, if not the largest in the Docklands precinct. The highest definition, the sexiest things you can possibly imagine," he told reporters at Monday's announcement.

The redevelopment will continue with two new plazas at either end of the precinct.

Town Square will be located on the outer of gates 1-3, while City Edge will be built on the eastern end, both offering plentiful stores for food, drink and merchandise.

New-and-improved dining options will be built within the stadiums confindes, while team change rooms will be renovated to facilitate both a men's and women's area.

McLachlan confirmed the plans won't interrupt experience for the fans moving forward.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.