Marvel Star Jeremy Renner Gives Update On Condition Following Surgery

Marvel star Jeremy Renner has provided an update on his condition after being run over by a snow plough.

The 51-year-old actor was airlifted to hospital in critical condition following an accident at his home in Nevada on New Year’s Day.

Renner posted an update on his Instagram from his hospital bed after returning from surgery.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

“Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he said.

The Instagram post follows a statement made by a representative for the actor providing an update on his condition.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023,” they said.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Renner was critically injured when his leg was run over by a snowplough causing his to lose a significant amount of blood.

Neighbours managed to apply a tourniquet in an attempt to stop the bleeding until emergency services arrived at the scene.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.