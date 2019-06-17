Mascot Towers Remains On Lockdown; As Some Residents Allowed To Collect Personal Belongings

The cracked Mascot Tower remains in lockdown but some residents will be able to collect personal items.

The building was vacated on Friday night after engineers became concerned about cracks in the primary support structure and facade masonry of the 10-year-old building in Sydney's inner south.

Residents were told to be ready to leave at short notice and a temporary structural support was urgently installed on Thursday after building management noticed the cracks were widening.

Sixty-four of the 122 units are in a partly-accessible zone and tenants have been told they "may be accessed for a short period of time to collect personal effects only with an escort by the building manager" by appointment from Monday.

All of the other units fall in the non-accessible zone and cannot be entered at any time, along with car parks and recreational areas including a Thai restaurant, IGA Express and a cafe.

Residents need to seek alternate accommodation and have been provided with prompts to Fair Trading NSW - including entitlements for strata owners and renters - and for those experiencing financial hardship as a result.

