Mask Mandate Ending Friday In Perth After No New Cases

Acting WA Premier Roger Cook has confirmed the easing of mask wearing across the state, with face coverings only required by law on transport and in aged care facilities.

Western Australia recorded zero new cases on Friday, with minimal active cases currently.

From 6pm Friday, Perth and Peel residents won't need to wear masks indoors or at major outdoor events.

Cook says despite the easing, you'll still be asked to 'mask-up' in vulnerable settings.

"We are able to cautiously ease these mask mandates because of the proof of vaccination requirements that are now in place for higher risk venues and events such as nightclubs, larger venues, music festivals, and major events." Mr Cook said.

"We can have confidence in our next steps."

Masks were reintroduced pre-Christmas after a backpacker who travelled from interstate visited multiple nightclub spots while being infected with the Delta virus.

Cook gave props to the contract tracing team, who were able to limit the backpacker cluster to just 23 caess with no new infections arriving.

Perth residents will endure a slight change to hotel quarantine laws.

If a return traveller who is double vaccinated tests negative for COVID-19 on days one, five and 11, they will be released on day 12 to complete remaining days from home isolation.

