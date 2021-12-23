Mask Mandate Returns As Perth Nightclubs Become Hotspots

A French backpacker who travelled from Queensland earlier this month has resulted in multiple exposure listings and the return of masks for Perth and Peel.

WA Premier Mark McGowan confirmed the man - who returned a COVID positive result - arrived on Sunday December 12, days before the state introduced its hard border with Queensland.

McGowan said masks will become mandatory from 6pm Thursday until 6am December 28 across all indoor public venues.

The mandate includes work venues, public transport, hospitals, shopping centres and hospitality venues.

Masks have not been ordered for inside homes, however the immediate returns means they'll be worn outside where physical distancing is not possible.

"We are (also) recommending masks be worn outside when you cannot physically distance. So we are urging people just to use common sense," Mr McGowan said.

High-risk events - such as music festivals - have been cancelled while all clubs will be closed during this period.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple locations in Perth were added to the list of exposure sites by WA Health. These include popular club scenes Geisha Bar in Northbridge and Perth Mess Hall in the CBD.

The full list of exposure sites can be found here.

