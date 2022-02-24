Mask Rules Set To Change As Hospital Admissions Fall

As cases continue to drive down along the east coast of Australia, and up in the south and west, face masks will soon become a sometimes health accessory.

The changes come as hospitalisation rates are falling across the country, just as vaccination rates go up, with the benefit of eased restrictions.

Despite recent debate over the viability of cloth masks, compared to medical or KP95's and the like, there is one thing that all the experts agree upon - they prevent the risk of transmission.

Mask rules that are set to remain in place, follow a logical path of where high levels of transmission are occurring, or in setting, like aged care facilities where the consequences of transmission are dire.

As such, face masks are still required in high-risk environments including public transport, share-rides, hospitals and aged care facilities, prisons and disability centres, airports and some work environments, along with larger events.

In the meantime, with ever changing rules and expectations around face masks, in the end it comes down to common sense. If you cannot socially distance in a tight space, mask up and keep yourself and everyone else safe. The choice is yours.

Meanwhile, Covid numbers for Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania look like this:

New South Wales

New South Wales recorded a slight dip in cases with 8,271 new infections detected on Thursday, down 660 from the previous day.

Sadly, another six lives have been lost with Covid in the past 24-hour reporting period.

Hosptialisations have dipped with 1,246 patients admitted to NSW hospitals with Covid, including 69 in intensive care.

Victoria

Victoria reported 7,024 new infections on Thursday, and sadly, 16 lives have been lost with Covid during the last 24-hour reporting period.

Of today's new infections 2,229 were detected through positive PCR tests, while 4,486 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There are currently 41,257 active coronavirus cases, with 322 people in hospital with Covid, while 43 of those are in ICU and 5 are on ventilators.

Tasmania

Tasmania reported a slight rise in cases with 853 new infections on Thursday, up by 11 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 162 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 680 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Currently 10 people are in hospital with Covid, while two require a ventilator.

Queensland

Queensland recorded a slump in cases with 6,094 new infections detected on Thursday, half of which came via rapid antigen tests.

Sadly, another eight Covid-related deaths were recorded.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed four of the eight were in aged care.

There are currently 334 people in public hospitals with Covid, down from 379 on Wednesday.

