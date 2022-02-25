Masks Rules & Other Restrictions Ease Across Three States

As cases continue to drive down along the east coast of Australia, mask mandates in most indoor settings have ended across NSW with Victoria to follow suit at 11:59pm tonight.

Meanwhile, Covid restrictions in South Australia will ease on Saturday for hospitality venues and private functions but unlike NSW and Victoria mask rules remain unchanged.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

SA Police Commissioner and state coordinator Grant Stevens announced the changes late Thursday, saying hospitalisations, infection rates and vaccination numbers were all contributing factors in the decision to ease restrictions.

“The main consideration for us is the hospitalisation rates and ensuring that our health system is able to cope with additional cases in the community,” he said.

“Whilst we may have seen fluctuations of case numbers in South Australia, we haven’t seen that specifically translated to ongoing and increasing admission rates in our hospitals.

“So that is the key driver here,” Comm Stevens said.

In the meantime, Covid numbers for New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania look like this:

New South Wales

New South Wales recorded a slight dip in cases with 7,583 new infections detected on Friday, and sadly six lives have been lost.

Of todays fatalities, four people were aged in their 80s, one person was in their 70s and one person was in their 50s.

Hosptialisations have dipped with 1,144 patients admitted to NSW hospitals with Covid, including 64 in intensive care.

Victoria

Victoria reported 6,580 new infections on Friday, and sadly 11 lives have been lost with Covid during the last 24-hour reporting period.

Of today's new infections 2,317 were detected through positive PCR tests, while 4,263 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There are currently 41,125 active coronavirus cases, with 301 people in hospital with Covid, while 48 of those are in ICU and 4 are on ventilators.

Tasmania

Tasmania reported a slight rise in cases with 851 new infections on Friday, and sadly one more Covid-related death.

Today is the fourth day in a row where daily numbers have been in the 800s, following a jump in cases from 569 on Monday.

Currently 11 people are in hospital with Covid, while two require a ventilator.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.