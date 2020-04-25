Mason Cox Gets Stuck Into BT’s Commentary

Big American Pie Mason Cox joined the Saturday Rub today, and wasted no time having a pop at BT’s calling in the highlights package that was played.

LISTEN HERE:

“Bit of sub-par commentating, but I’m not gonna talk about that,” Big Coxy said.

Bristle didn’t take kindly as you can imagine.

“I’d have thought it was better than the actual act,” Brian shot back.

Cox also discussed how he’s training in isolation, getting his Australian citizenship and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to help you through the long days and nights in isolation!