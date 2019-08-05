Mason Cox Ruled Out For The Season

Collingwood have ruled out key forward Mason Cox for the rest of the season with an eye injury.

Cox suffered a tear of the retina in his left eye on Sunday's win over Gold Coast at the MCG and will require surgery.

Collingwood GM of Football Geoff Walsh provided an update.

“Mason has been advised that after the surgery he will need a number of weeks rest which means that he will not play again this season,” Walsh said.

“You don’t take risks with situations like this. A second appointment with a specialist this morning confirmed that Mason suffered a tear to his retina that needs surgical repair.

“It is obviously a disappointment, especially for Mason, but importantly he is expected to make a complete recovery. We look forward to his return to the club.”

This follows the news that Dayne Beams has also been ruled out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.