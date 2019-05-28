Mason Cox Says He Should Return From Injury This Weekend Against Fremantle

Collingwood big man Mason Cox has told Triple M he should return from injury this weekend against Fremantle.

The Big American confirmed that he had been hampered by a high ankle sprain (ankle syndesmosis), that has seen him not play since Collingwood's ANZAC Day victory over Essendon.

But speaking this morning to The Hot Breakfast, Cox confirmed that he should return this Saturday to take on Fremantle at the MCG - should he get through the main training session on Thursday.

Cox also confirmed that he is set to sit his citizenship test to officially become an Australian, and let slip that he may have been texting to his high-profile club president to help him with a few answers while studying...

Listen to Mason Cox's full chat with The Hot Breakfast: