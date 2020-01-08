Massive Fire Aid Benefit Gig Announced In Perth, Featuring John Butler, The Waifs And More

John Butler - absolute legend - has announced a HUGE benefit gig in Perth for the fire services communities and wildlife care of Eastern Australia.

It's called Fire Aid and will be held on Friday January 31 at the Freo Arts Centre. This morning, sister station mix94.5's Clairsy, Matt and Kymba broke it down.

LISTEN:

Joining John Butler on the bill are fellow legends The Waifs, San Cisco and Stella Donnelly.

"From WA with love". You couldn't capture the sentiment any better!

Tickets are available via the Freo Arts Centre website, and as a cool little alternative, if you can't make the gig but still want to help, for a $20 donation you'll receive a digital recording of the gig. That's brilliant! You can register for this via the aforementioned link.

Want to know how you can help with the bushfire relief? Visit here



