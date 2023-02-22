Massive Grass Fire Burning At Flowerdale

About 350 firefighters have been working on an out-of-control grassfire at Flowerdale, north of Melbourne, with 700 hectares burned.

The massive grassfire was first reported on Tuesday afternoon with the fire crew tackling the blaze using water-bombing aircraft overnight.

However, the emergency services say it’s unlikely to be contained until tomorrow.

The fire has now spread over 700 hectares and continues to cross Carver Creek and move towards Yea Spur Rd.

The Victoria’s Country Fire Authority (CFA) issued an emergency warning yesterday afternoon and it remains in place today.

“There is no confirmed loss of homes at this stage, in part due to early asset protection by firefighters. There are impacts to fencing and sheds, but the extent of the damage is not yet known,” CFA said in a statement this morning.

Residents are advised to stay close to a building where they can shelter, as conditions may change and get worse very quickly.

“If your home catches on fire and the conditions inside become unbearable, you need to get out and go to an area that has already been burnt,” the CFA said.

CFA asked all residents to bring pets, medications, mobile phones and chargers.

Residents have also been advised to travel to the home of families, or friends away from the warning area.

Whittlesea-Yea Rd between Dairy Creek Rd and Break O’day Road has now been closed.

