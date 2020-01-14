Matchbox Twenty Announce A Massive Tour For Their 25 Year Anniversary

Matchbox Twenty have kicked off 2020 with a huge North American tour announcement.

The rock band are hitting the road in the American summer to celebrate 25 years as a band, with The Wallflowers joining them as support.



On his recent Australian tour, the band's frontman Rob Thomas told us he's been writing new music with his Matchbox Twenty bandmates on the road, with hints that the band will be touring Australia again soon.

Listen:





Although Rob Thomas has toured Australia in the past few years, Matchbox Twenty haven't toured Australia since 2012.



More info: matchboxtwenty.com

