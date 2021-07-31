Matches In Queensland Postponed Due To A Snap Lockdown Decision

On Saturday morning, the Queensland government announced a cancellation of all live sport due to a rise in case numbers leading to a snap lockdown.

Jay Clark reports on the developing situation, with each of Gold Coast v Melbourne (Metricon), Essendon v Sydney (Gabba) & Port Adelaide v GWS (Metricon) now postponed.

The AFL are working with each club to find a solution for the scheduled weekend matches.

Queensland will be plunged into a three-day lockdown at 4pm today, in one of the strictest lockdowns directed by the state.

Melbourne were expected to land in Brisbane, will now fly into Perth for their match against Gold Coast.

"They will refuel and they will fly to Perth. Melbourne won't play a game this weekend, they'll head straight to Perth for next week's game." Clark said.

