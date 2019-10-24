Math To Be Made Compulsory For Year 11 & 12

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has today announced her plan to make maths compulsory for year 11 and 12 students to ensure that they're set for life with critical numeracy skills.

“We promised to take the curriculum back to the basics and today we are taking the first steps to deliver on that commitment by prioritising maths,” she said, “My vision is for every child in NSW to have the necessary maths skills to succeed in life, whether that’s managing home budgets or preparing them for the jobs of the future in science, technology and engineering.”

This would be the first change up of the system in 30 years.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell added “Whether you are a carpenter or a software engineer, maths is a companion for life, we want to make sure that the new curriculum provides a level of maths concepts that will help every NSW student succeed in life after school"

The new NSW curriculum draft report also contains plans to prioritise and refocus education on literacy and science.