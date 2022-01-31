Matildas Bow Out Of Asian Cup Finals Following Shock Loss

The Australian Matildas have been knocked out of the Asian Cup, after losing to South Korea in the quarter-finals in Prune.

The women's national side were stunned by an 87th-minute winner from the opponents, a devastating blow for the Matildas who had dominated the group stage.

It was a rare night in front of goal for captain Sam Kerr, failing to convert multiple opportunities.

In what was a glaring wake up call, the Matildas dominated possession in the match yet weren't able to capitalise.

Commentator and former Socceroo Andy Harper labelled the performance as a "disaster" and "failure", given the team scored 24 goals so far in the tournament and conceded just one.

Coach Tony Gustavsson was asked about his role post-match.

"I’m happy (for people) to criticize me, which I think is fair, but I also think that to do that by looking at the performance as well so it’s a fair criticism," Gustavsson said.

"Criticise me for what I could’ve done better because that’s what the game is about."

Defender Steph Catley spoke on the disappointment of failing to convert in crucial stages.

"It's a tough one. Just devastated to be honest. Standing here I don’t really know how we’ve come out the losers in that game. We had so many chances. Sometimes football can be cruel," Catley said.

"This is where we need to be better. We’re a team full of world class players and we keep coming up short in moments like this."

