Matt De Boer To Miss Eight Weeks

GWS tagger Matt de Boer is set to miss eight weeks with a broken shoulder.

De Boer’s shoulder was injured in a contest with Ben Cunnington midway through the fourth quarter of the Giants' win over North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena.

De Boer has managed to avoid surgery, however.

“This is obviously disappointing for both Matt and the club, particularly after his stellar first half of the year,” GWS General Manager of Football Wayne Campbell said.

“Matt will no doubt attack his rehab with the same dedication and diligence he shows towards all aspects of his football and we look forward to welcoming him back in the second half of the season.”

