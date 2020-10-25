Matt Geyer Slams "Trash Journalism" Aimed At Cameron Smith Over Retirement

Melbourne Storm foundation player Matt Geyer has slammed the "trash journalism" aimed at Cameron Smith over his possible retirement.

Geyer, who is one of Smith's closest mates, was extremely critical over some of the commentary during the Grand Final buildup.

Geyer joined Triple M's Grand Final coverage earlier and also touched on Craig Bellamy's relationship with Smith, life after retirement and who he is tipping to win the big game; hear the full chat below.