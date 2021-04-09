Matt Gudinski Officially Announced As Mushroom Group CEO

Mushroom Group have announced that Matt Gudinski will take on the role of CEO of Mushroom Group, effective immediately.

Matt has stepped into the role following the shock passing of his father, Michael Gudinski.

Matt has worked alongside his father for years, most recently in the role of executive director of Mushroom Group from 2013.

At Michael Gudinski's state memorial last month, Matt assured the audience he: "You can guarantee myself and the Mushroom family will keep delivering these moments for many years to come, in his honour".

Catch the best bits of the Michael Gudinski state memorial:



