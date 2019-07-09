Matt Hale Brings Hypnosis And Comedy To Bunbury Audiences

Are you daring enough to be hypnotised? Matt Hale combines comedy and hypnosis in his hilarious new show 'Feelgood Factory' coming to Bunbury on the 2nd of November. 

Don't worry, you won't be pulled from the audience. If you're confident enough, try volunteering and you'll have a great time doing it! You won't be doing anything embarrassing either, everyone is laughing together. 

Allan spoke to Matt and asked what people can expect to see. You'll just have to listen to the full catch-up below to find out! Click HERE for tickets and more information.

 

