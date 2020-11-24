Matt Rendell Explains Who Adelaide Should Recruit With Pick 1

Former Adelaide recruiter explained who the Crows should recruit with pick 1 on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars today.

"I think you’ve gotta go the local [Riley Thilthorpe]," Rendell said.

"I mean 200cm mobile key forward-cum-ruckman don’t come across your desk too often.

"By all reporters he’s a ripping kid. The only downside I’ve heard from him is that he overtrains.

"Well I’ll tell you what, I’d rather have a kid come into the system that overtrains and you can pull them back than trying to get some lazy kid to do more work!

"Is he the best player? [Jamarra] Ugle-Hagan (tied to the Bulldogs) is probably the best player.

"Is he the second best player? Probably not this year, you’d say Logan McDonald, but there’s not a lot between Logan McDonald, Riley Thilthorpe and probably Denver Grainger-Barras.

"You have to go for the local, it just makes a lot of sense."

Rendell also the Port and the Crows' trade periods, the possibility of Luke Edwards being picked up and more.

