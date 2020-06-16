Matt Rowell On The Text He Got From Joel Selwood After His Huge Game Against West Coast

Gold Coast rising star Matt Rowell opened up on the text he got from Joel Selwood after his starring role in the Suns’ win over West Coast on Saturday night.

LISTEN HERE:

Selwood had already tweeted that he looks forward to watching Rowell’s career unfold before also texting him after the game.

“He (Selwood) was a childhood hero of mine, and I still look up to him,” Rowell said on the Hot Breakfast.

“For him to say that was pretty special, and I did get a message from him after the game as well, and it was awesome to get a message from him.”

Make sure you get on board our best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Rowell said it feels surreal to be getting the attention of players he idolised.

“I was pinching myself a bit,” he said.

“As I said, I’ve looked up to people like that since I can remember, so just to even be texting them is something I can’t really get over.”

Rowell also discussed comparisons to Chris Judd, his role in the win over West Coast and more.

CATCH UP ON THE FULL CHAT HERE:

With the footy finally back, make sure you grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything!