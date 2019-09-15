Mattara Festival 2019

Mattara Festival is a celebration of the people of Newcastle and the Hunter, through a diverse range of skills and performances, at the picturesque Newcastle Foreshore from the 5th - 13th October 2019.

Dance, theatre, sculpture, art, food, music, and environmental awareness are all on display in a fun atmosphere.

There's fun for everyone throughout the entire festival and is an event you don't want to miss!

The Triple M Street Patrol will be there on Thursday 10th September playing games, having fun and playing the music everyone loves!

More info here.