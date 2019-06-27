Matthew Broadbent Returns To Training

Port Adelaide defender Matthew Broadbent returned to the club today after taking an indefinite break from football.

Broadbent was sighted out on the track today for the first time since he stepped away from football just over two weeks ago to deal with his mental health.

The 28 year-old will not be rushed back to playing football and Port Adelaide will let Broadbent make the decision on when he wants to return to the field.

Ken Hinkley provided an update earlier this afternoon.

"He and the doctor have talked through all the scenarios," Hinkley said.

"They're aware of everything they need to be aware of and then they'll make some good decisions, but (Broadbent) will make that call himself.

"It's almost a situation where he selects when he feels like he can play.

"If he came to me tomorrow and said, 'Mate, I want to play against (North Adelaide) on Saturday', I'd be happy enough to put him out there.

"But if he comes to me in three weeks, four weeks, and wants to play, equally as happy."